Lawyers at Bose McKinney & Evans and Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a digital privacy class action against the Board of Trustees of Hancock Regional Hospital to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Cohen & Malad, Stranch Jennings & Garvey and Turke & Strauss, is part of a wave of cases accusing health care companies of sharing patients' private health information with Facebook, Google and other third parties in violation of various state and federal privacy laws. The case is 1:23-cv-01235, Fleece v. Board of Trustees of the Hancock Regional Hospital.

July 14, 2023, 6:19 PM

Jennifer Fleece

Board Of Trustees Of The Hancock Regional Hospital

Bose McKinney & Evans

Baker & Hostetler

