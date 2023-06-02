Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Johnson & Bell on Friday removed a lawsuit against Kottio Consultations LLC, Manna Wholesale LLC and Michael Reis to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Howard & Howard Attorneys on behalf of footwear retailer Flawless Kickz LLC, seeks to recover at least $150,000 from the defendants. According to the suit, the defendants engaged in a fraud scheme in which the they supplied Flawless Kickz with counterfeit brand-name shoes for the plaintiff’s grand opening. The case is 1:23-cv-03500, Flawless Kickz, LLC, an Illinois limited liability company v. Kottio Consultations LLC, a Pennsylvania limited liability company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 5:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Flawless Kickz, LLC, an Illinois limited liability company

defendants

Kottio Consultations LLC, a Pennsylvania limited liability company

Manna Wholesale LLC, an Oregon limited liability company

Michael Reis, in his individual capacity

defendant counsels

Johnson & Bell

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct