Flawed and Prejudicial: Investors Ask for New Trial After De...

Tesla investors are asking a federal judge to reverse a San Francisco jury's finding that Elon Musk and his electric vehicle company did not violate federal securities laws with a 2018 plan to take Tesla private. Attorneys from Levi & Korsinsky argue that the Feb. 3 jury verdict "was the result of an erroneous deliberation process influenced by prejudicial and improper attorney argument, speculative testimony, and confusing jury instructions" in a motion for judgment as a matter of law or a new trial filed Tuesday.

Automotive

March 08, 2023, 8:40 AM