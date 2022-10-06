Flaw in Trumps Response to Sanctions Motion in Dismissed Cli...

News From Law.com

A former president's South Florida and New Jersey legal counsel—in a failed sprawling federal conspiracy lawsuit against a former political opponent, prominent law firms and others—hit back in response to a motion for sanctions as having no "basis in fact or law" and "disingenuous and without merit." Peter Ticktin of the Ticktin Law Group and Alina Habba of Habba Madaio & Associates, respectively, are among the attorneys representing former President Donald Trump in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Government

October 06, 2022, 11:27 AM