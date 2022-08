New Suit

Assicurazioni Generali, an Italy-based insurance company, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The court action was brought by Hahn Loeser & Parks and other counsel on behalf of Flatiron West, which seeks coverage in connection with an underlying property damage dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01187, Flatiron West, Inc. v. Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 8:28 PM