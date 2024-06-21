Who Got The Work

Stephen Wolf of Clark Hill has entered an appearance for Eric W. Stull in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The court action, filed May 7 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Holland & Knight on behalf of Flatiron Crane Operating Company, seeks a declaration that the former employee's confidentiality, non-disclosure and non-solicitation agreements are valid and enforceable following his resignation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher, is 5:24-cv-01918, Flatiron Crane Operating Company, LLC v. Stull.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 21, 2024, 10:09 AM

