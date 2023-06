New Suit - Trade Secrets

Holland & Knight filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Flatiron Crane Operating Co. The suit takes aim at former regional manager John Adkins for allegedly violating his non-competition and non-solicitation obligations in favor of a direct competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-02396, Flatiron Crane Operating Company, LLC v. Adkins.

Construction & Engineering

June 22, 2023, 4:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Flatiron Crane Operating Company, LLC

Plaintiffs

Holland & Knight

defendants

John Adkins

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract