New Suit - Patent

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in California Southern District Court on behalf of Sweden-headquartered Flatfrog Laboratories. The suit takes aim at Chemtronics Co. and Chemtronics USA for selling products for certain Samsung flip phones which allegedly infringe three patents associated with the plaintiff's InGlass touchscreen technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00121, Flatfrog Laboratories AB, v. Chemtronics Co., Ltd et al.