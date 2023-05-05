Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Federal Insurance, a Chubb subsidiary, and Daily Merritt Insurance Services, an Assured Partners Inc. company, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking coverage for an underlying employment discrimination claim, was filed by Kutinksy P.C. on behalf of Flat Rock Metal Inc. and Bar Processing Corp. The case is 2:23-cv-11063, Flat Rock Metal Inc. v. AssuredPartners of Michigan LLC.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 12:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Bar Processing Corporation

Flat Rock Metal, Inc.

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

AssuredPartners of Michigan, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute