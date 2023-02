News From Law.com

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath managed to hold onto the same level of profits per equity partner (PPE) in 2022 amid declining transactional work and the expiration of pandemic-era cost reductions. The firm's revenue dropped 3.3% to $955 million in 2022, setting back the firm's post-merger revenue goal of $1 billion by at least another year. With a nearly 5% decline in total lawyers at the firm to 1,039, revenue per lawyer rose slightly to $919,000.

Legal Services

February 28, 2023, 3:21 PM