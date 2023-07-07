Who Got The Work

Lewis Thomason shareholder Chris W. McCarty and associate Caitlin C. Burchette have entered appearances for the Sevier County Board of Education in a pending lawsuit alleging violations of Title IX. The action was filed May 23 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by the Schiller Law Firm on behalf of Ray Flasher II and his minor daughter. According to the complaint, the defendant fails to provide female students with equal athletic opportunities and benefits compared to male students. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles E. Atchley Jr., is 3:23-cv-00180, Flasher II v. Sevier County Board of Education.

Education

July 07, 2023, 10:04 AM

