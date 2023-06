Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tesla Motors Inc. on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Anticouni & Ricotta on behalf of a general manager who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting fraudulent billing practices to upper management. The suit also pursues disability discrimination claims. The case is 2:23-cv-04801, Flannigan v. Tesla Motors, Inc.

Automotive

June 20, 2023, 4:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Kristy Flannigan

defendants

Tesla Motors, Inc.

defendant counsels

Tesla, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination