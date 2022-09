New Suit - Employment Class Action

Spirit Airlines was hit with an employment class action Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Shepherd Finkelman Miller & Shah and Olivier & Schreiber on behalf of Spirit flight attendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61651, Flannery v. Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 03, 2022, 10:07 AM