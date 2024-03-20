Who Got The Work

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partners Kevin P.B. Johnson and Michael T. Lifrak have stepped in to represent data cloud platform provider Snowflake and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Feb. 29 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Robbins LLP, contends that the defendants concealed that the company had created a false sense of demand by overselling capacity to customers and offering discounts in order to temporarily increase sales. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts, is 5:24-cv-01234, Flannery v. Snowflake Inc. et al.

Technology

March 20, 2024, 9:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Suzanne L. Flannery

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Frank Slootman

Michael P. Scarpelli

Snowflake Inc.

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws