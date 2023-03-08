Who Got The Work

Sidley Austin partner Sara B. Brody has stepped in to represent nominal defendant Splunk, a producer of software for analyzing big data, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 24 in California Northern District Court by Robbins LLP on behalf of Suzanne Flannery, accuses the company's officers and directors of concealing a slowdown in the company's growth and of downplaying challenges in acquiring and retaining customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alex G. Tse, is 3:23-cv-00860, Flannery v. Smith et al.

Cybersecurity

March 08, 2023, 7:19 AM