New Suit - Securities

Splunk, a producer of software for analyzing big data, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Robbins LLP on behalf of Suzanne Flannery, accuses the defendants failing to disclose a slowdown in the company's growth and of downplaying challenges in acquiring and retaining customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00860, Flannery v. Smith et al.

Cybersecurity

February 24, 2023, 8:37 PM