New Suit - Employment Discrimination

BNSF Railway was hit with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in Idaho District Court. The suit was filed by Winston & Cashatt on behalf of a former engineer who was fired after calling in sick for an anxiety 'flare up,' then immediately attending a lake with his family where he was allegedly discovered by BNSF's private investigator. According to the complaint, the plaintiff's anxiety had subsided by the time he went to the lake, and going to the lake was 'beneficial for his condition.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00343, Flannery v. BNSF Railway Co.

Transportation & Logistics

August 02, 2023, 8:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeremy Flannery

Plaintiffs

Michael Trevor Howard

Winston & Cashatt

defendants

BNSF Railway Co.

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act