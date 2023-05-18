New Suit - Antitrust

Flannery Associates, an investment group which has recently purchased thousands of acres of land in Solano County, filed an antitrust lawsuit against multiple landowners on Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of conspiring to charge Flannery supracompetitive prices for their land. Flannery is represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00927, Flannery Associates LLC v. Barnes Family Ranch Associates LLC et al.

Real Estate

May 18, 2023, 8:42 PM

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations