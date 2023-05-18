New Suit - Antitrust

Flannery Associates, an investment group which has recently purchased thousands of acres of land in Solano County, filed an antitrust lawsuit against multiple landowners on Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of conspiring to charge Flannery supracompetitive prices for their land. Flannery is represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00927, Flannery Associates LLC v. Barnes Family Ranch Associates LLC et al.

Real Estate

May 18, 2023, 8:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Flannery Associates LLC

Plaintiffs

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

defendants

Amber Bauman

Barnes Family Ranch Associates, LLC

Barnes Family Ranch Corporation

Carol Hoffman

Christine Mahoney

Christine Mahoney Limited Partnership

Christine Mahoney Limited Partnership Management Company

Christopher Wycoff

Daniel Mahoney

David Anderson

Deborah Workman

El General Partner, LLC

Emigh Land LP

Glenn Anderson

Ian Anderson

Janet Blegen

Janet Zanardi

John Alsop

Kirby Hill Associates, LLC

Kirby Hill Corporation

Kirk Beebe

Lambie Ranch Associates, LLC

Lambie Ranch Corporation

Lynne Mahre

Margaret Anderson

Maryn Anderson

Michael Rice

Murray Bankhead

Nancy Roberts

Ned Anderson

Neil Anderson

Paul Dietrich

Richard Anderson

Robert Anderson

Ronald Gurule

Sharon Totman

Stan Anderson

Susan Beebe Furay

William Dietrich

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations