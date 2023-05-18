New Suit - Antitrust
Flannery Associates, an investment group which has recently purchased thousands of acres of land in Solano County, filed an antitrust lawsuit against multiple landowners on Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of conspiring to charge Flannery supracompetitive prices for their land. Flannery is represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00927, Flannery Associates LLC v. Barnes Family Ranch Associates LLC et al.
Real Estate
May 18, 2023, 8:42 PM
Plaintiffs
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
defendants
- Amber Bauman
- Barnes Family Ranch Associates, LLC
- Barnes Family Ranch Corporation
- Carol Hoffman
- Christine Mahoney
- Christine Mahoney Limited Partnership
- Christine Mahoney Limited Partnership Management Company
- Christopher Wycoff
- Daniel Mahoney
- David Anderson
- Deborah Workman
- El General Partner, LLC
- Emigh Land LP
- Glenn Anderson
- Ian Anderson
- Janet Blegen
- Janet Zanardi
- John Alsop
- Kirby Hill Associates, LLC
- Kirby Hill Corporation
- Kirk Beebe
- Lambie Ranch Associates, LLC
- Lambie Ranch Corporation
- Lynne Mahre
- Margaret Anderson
- Maryn Anderson
- Michael Rice
- Murray Bankhead
- Nancy Roberts
- Ned Anderson
- Neil Anderson
- Paul Dietrich
- Richard Anderson
- Robert Anderson
- Ronald Gurule
- Sharon Totman
- Stan Anderson
- Susan Beebe Furay
- William Dietrich
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations