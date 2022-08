Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on Friday removed a lawsuit against IQVIA Holdings, a health technology and clinical research company headquartered in North Carolina, and Q Squared Solutions LLC to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment and disability-based employment discrimination, was filed pro se by Adam Flanders. The case is 8:22-cv-01589, Flanders v. IQVIA, Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 26, 2022, 6:24 PM