Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Friday Eldredge & Clark on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Franklin County Detention Center and other defendants to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Peter A. Miller on behalf of Douglas Flanary, who was allegedly denied adequate medical care after being beaten by other inmates. The case is 2:22-cv-02174, Flanary v. Franklin County et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

November 14, 2022, 7:53 PM