Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kandl Gates on Thursday removed a breach-of-lease lawsuit against Amazon.com and Amazon Retail LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Tobin, Reyes, Alvarez & De Biase on behalf of Flamingo Sunrise Investment LLC, accuses the defendants of anticipatorily repudiating the lease agreement by refusing to perform certain obligations in accordance with an executed lease agreement. The case is 0:23-cv-61337, Flamingo Sunrise Investment, LLC v. Amazon Retail LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 14, 2023, 7:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Flamingo Sunrise Investment, LLC

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon Retail LLC

defendant counsels

Kandl Gates

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract