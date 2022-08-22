New Suit - Contract

Bricker & Eckler and Tuggle Duggins filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Flamengos Investments and Fort Steuben Mall Holdings. The suit, which pertains to defendant Brookwood Capital Partners' sale of a shopping mall to Flamengos, accuses Brookwood of failing to make necessary repairs to the property and failing to disclose that certain tenants had been granted extended free-rent periods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00489, Flamengos Investments LLC et al. v. Brookwood Capital Partners LLC.

Real Estate

August 22, 2022, 5:56 PM