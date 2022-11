Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fox Rothschild on Friday removed a lawsuit against Ron Astrup, Paul Bates and Park Plus Inc. to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Bennett & Belfort on behalf of Patrick J. Flaherty. The case is 1:22-cv-11909, Flaherty v. Park Plus, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 11, 2022, 11:00 AM