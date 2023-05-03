New Suit - Consumer

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a complaint for declaratory relief on Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Flagstar Bank NA. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Truth in Lending Act, brings claims against Tiffany Turner for failing to return over $90,000 in funds given as a home equity line of credit. According to the suit, Flagstar discovered an inconsistency with the length of the repayment period for the equity loan and gave the defendant the option of cancelling or rescinding the agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01944, Flagstar Bank, N.A. v. Turner.

Banking & Financial Services

May 03, 2023, 4:39 AM

Flagstar Bank, N.A.

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Tiffany Turner

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act