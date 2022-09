New Suit

Flagstar Bank sued Peter R. Najawicz and Julie A. Najawicz, a/k/a Julie Najawicz, Thursday in the Virgin Islands District Court over a foreclosure action. The lawsuit was filed by BoltNagi PC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00060, Flagstar Bank ,FSB v. Najawicz et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 30, 2022, 6:18 AM