Who Got The Work

Cipriani & Werner partner Ernest F. Koschineg has entered an appearance for Dollar Energy Fund in a pending data breach class action. The suit, filed Nov. 17 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Siri & Glimstad, is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of individuals whose personal identifiable and genetic information were allegedly compromised in a Feb. 2023 cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman, is 2:23-cv-01988, Flagella v. Dollar Energy Fund.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 02, 2024, 8:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Flagella

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Dollar Energy Fund

defendant counsels

Cipriani & Werner

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims