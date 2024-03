Who Got The Work

Jeffrey D. Iles and Kathryn Montgomery Moran of Jackson Lewis have stepped in as defense counsel to Logistics Insight Corp. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed Jan. 24 in Illinois Central District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joe Billy McDade, is 1:24-cv-01041, Flack v. Logistics Insight, Corp.

Transportation & Logistics

March 11, 2024, 2:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Kamel Flack

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

defendants

Logistics Insight, Corp.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA