Who Got The Work

Matthew R. Chait and Michael A. Munoz of Shutts & Bowen have stepped in to represent Donda LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed April 21 in Florida Southern District Court by Christopher R. Turner PLLC and Duffy & Sweeney Ltd. on behalf of FL Real Estate Fund Two LP, accuses Donda of unilaterally repudiating an agreement for the sale of real property. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, is 9:23-cv-80684, FL Real Estate Fund Two LP v. Donda, LLC.

Real Estate

June 05, 2023, 6:34 AM

Plaintiffs

FL Real Estate Fund Two LP

Plaintiffs

Christopher R. Turner, PLLC

Duffy & Sweeney, Ltd.

defendants

Donda, LLC

defendant counsels

Shutts & Bowen

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract