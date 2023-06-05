Matthew R. Chait and Michael A. Munoz of Shutts & Bowen have stepped in to represent Donda LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed April 21 in Florida Southern District Court by Christopher R. Turner PLLC and Duffy & Sweeney Ltd. on behalf of FL Real Estate Fund Two LP, accuses Donda of unilaterally repudiating an agreement for the sale of real property. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, is 9:23-cv-80684, FL Real Estate Fund Two LP v. Donda, LLC.
Real Estate
June 05, 2023, 6:34 AM