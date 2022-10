New Suit - Contract

Shook, Hardy & Bacon and Abel Rose LLC filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Kentucky Western District Court on behalf of hospitality software provider Fivepals Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Atria Management Co. for failing to pay Atria over $2 million for software services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00569, Fivepals, Inc. v. Atria Management Co., LLC.

Technology

October 27, 2022, 5:58 AM