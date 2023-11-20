Five Years Later, Californias Northern District Revisits Cla...

News From Law.com

Five years after implementing the strictest class action guidelines in the country, the Northern District of California's bench and bar are taking a look at how they're doing. It's a topic at three events in October and November and the focus of a preliminary report from UC College of the Law, San Francisco, which found post-accounting reports were filed in only 51% of class action settlements. The report recommended requiring the guidelines, but judges and lawyers aren't so sure.

November 20, 2023, 8:00 AM

