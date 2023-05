News From Law.com

With the release of GPT-4 and the explosion of artificial intelligence in the public consciousness, legal tech companies already working on AI tools are poised to drastically step up their operations.Denver-based TermScout, which launched in 2018 and helps clients analyze contracts, is no exception. Corporate Counsel sat down with CEO and founder Otto Hanson to discuss the future of AI and what it will mean for the legal profession and in-house counsel.

AI & Automation

May 10, 2023, 2:28 PM

