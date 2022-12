Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sidley Austin on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Investec Bank to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a loan, was filed by Kenny Nachwalter on behalf of Five Points Sarasota Investors. The case is 8:22-cv-02912, Five Points Sarasota Investors LLC v. Investec Bank PLC.

Banking & Financial Services

December 22, 2022, 12:07 PM