News From Law.com

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear high-profile cases heading into the new year, from a challenge to administrative agencies' power to the scope of the obstruction charge in Jan. 6 prosecutions. But the National Law Journal looked at five issues expected to percolate in lower courts in 2024 that may eventually elicit high court review.

December 28, 2023, 3:35 PM

nature of claim: /