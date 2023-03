Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by the Hodge Law Firm on behalf of Five Lakes LLC. The case is 4:23-cv-00293, Five Lakes LLC v. Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 23, 2023, 3:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Five Lakes LLC

Plaintiffs

Hodge Firm

The Hodge Law Firm

Hodge Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Champion Insurance Services, LLC

Joel H. Moore

defendant counsels

Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute