News From Law.com

Five large homegrown Texas firms are on the 2023 Am Law 100, which ranks the 100 U.S. firms with the highest revenue in 2022, but only Baker Botts improved its ranking this year.The five Texas firms each also appeared on the Am Law 100 list last year.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 18, 2023, 3:20 PM

nature of claim: /