Five Constitutional Amendments | Costly Failure to Recuse | ...

News From Law.com

The justices' "long conference" is just a week away, and marks the unofficial end of summer for court watchers. This week, we look at the National Constitution Center's results of its virtual constitutional convention, where three ideologically different teams of law professors proposed amendments. We have the details of their surprising consensus. We also take a look at a petition involving the recusal standard for judges. And scroll down for a Mississippi judge's "blistering" dissent in a voting rights case that could interest SCOTUS.

District of Columbia

September 21, 2022, 7:46 AM