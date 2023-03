News From Law.com

The New York State Trial Lawyers Association has rated the seven candidates for chief judge, with the five newest additions to the shortlist receiving its highest possible rating late Thursday. NYSTLA was the first bar association to issue its ratings, with its announcement coming within a week of the New York State Commission on Judicial Nominations' release of its shortlist.

March 31, 2023, 9:40 AM

