Five women have filed suit against disgraced entertainer Bill Cosby, claiming various acts of sexual abuse dating back to 1969. Plaintiffs Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd filed their claims Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court under the Adult Survivors Act. They are represented by Jordan Rutsky of Merson Law.

December 06, 2022, 1:01 PM