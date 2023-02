Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Litchfield Cavo on Friday removed a lawsuit against Center for Family Justice Inc. to Connecticut District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Daly, Weihing & Bochanis on behalf of Elizabeth Fitzpatrick. The case is 3:23-cv-00171, Fitzpatrick v. The Center for Family Justice, Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 10, 2023, 3:12 PM