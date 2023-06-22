JPMorgan Chase, TransUnion and NewRez LLC have turned to partner Christopher Turcotte of Turcotte Law; Camille R. Nicodemus of Schuckit & Associates; and partner Ryan L. DiClemente of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr to defend a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed May 22 in New York Southern District Court on behalf of pro se plaintiff James M. Fitzpatrick. The complaint also names Wells Fargo, Citibank and other defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:23-cv-04261, Fitzpatrick v. Experian Information Solutions Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 22, 2023, 8:41 AM