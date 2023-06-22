Who Got The Work

JPMorgan Chase, TransUnion and NewRez LLC have turned to partner Christopher Turcotte of Turcotte Law; Camille R. Nicodemus of Schuckit & Associates; and partner Ryan L. DiClemente of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr to defend a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed May 22 in New York Southern District Court on behalf of pro se plaintiff James M. Fitzpatrick. The complaint also names Wells Fargo, Citibank and other defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:23-cv-04261, Fitzpatrick v. Experian Information Solutions Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 22, 2023, 8:41 AM

Plaintiffs

James M. Fitzpatrick

defendants

Citibank, N.A.

Equifax Information Services LLC

Experian Information Solutions Inc.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Transunion LLC

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

American Express Bank, N.A.

Community Bank, N.A.

NewRez, LLC

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC

defendant counsels

Turcotte Law, P.C.

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Schuckit Associates

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws