Lawyers at Stites & Harbison on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Robert Rogers and Traffic Tech Inc. to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Barnes & Thornburg on behalf of large freight logistics broker Fitzmark LLC, accuses Rogers, a former Fitzmark business development representative, of violating his non-compete agreement and working for competitor, Traffic Tech. The case is 1:23-cv-00895, Fitzmark, LLC v. Rogers et al.
Business Services
May 24, 2023, 4:50 AM