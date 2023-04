Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Skelton & Hochuli on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against River Tavern LLC to Arizona District Court. The complaint, filed by Goldberg & Osborne on behalf of Richard David Fitzgerald, accuses River Tavern of negligence in maintaining an open outdoor fire which led to Fitzgerald's alleged injuries. The case is 3:23-cv-08066, Fitzgerald v. River Tavern LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 12, 2023, 4:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Richard David Fitzgerald

Goldberg & Osborne

defendants

River Tavern LLC

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Jones Skelton & Hochuli

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims