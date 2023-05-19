Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Philip Morris USA, the tobacco giant, and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, which contends that the plaintiff's decedent developed fatal lung cancer as a result of using the defendants' products, was filed by the Public Health Advocacy Institute and Rubenstein Law on behalf of Thomas Fitzgerald. The case is 1:23-cv-11122, Fitzgerald v. Philip Morris USA Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 19, 2023, 3:37 PM

