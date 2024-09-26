Who Got The Work

R. Nelson Williams and Julia A. Pair of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Nosizi Ralephata of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to defend Kimberly-Clark in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 12 in South Carolina District Court by John R.B. Long PC on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting a religious accommodation from the defendant's insertive testing for COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, is 1:24-cv-04389, Fitzgerald v. Kimberly-Clark USA, LLC.

Plaintiffs

Sara Yvonne Fitzgerald

Plaintiffs

John R B Long PC

Defendants

Kimberly-Clark USA, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination