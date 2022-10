Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Steptoe & Johnson on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S., to West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Lawrence E. Sherman Jr. on behalf of Lisa Fitzgerald. The case is 3:22-cv-00176, Fitzgerald v. Coca- Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 14, 2022, 7:04 PM