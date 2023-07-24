New Suit - Antitrust

Willkie Farr & Gallagher filed an antitrust lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court against ClubReady, a provider of gym management software. The complaint was brought on behalf of Fitness Technologies Group, which accuses the defendant of attempting to undermine competition by requiring clients to engage in protracted exclusivity agreements, taking legal action against former employees who seek work from a competitor and falsely accusing Fitness Technologies of misappropriating trade secrets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03642, Fitness Technologies Group LLC v. ClubReady, LLC.

Technology

July 24, 2023, 2:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Fitness Technologies Group LLC

Plaintiffs

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

defendants

ClubReady, LLC

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations