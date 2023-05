New Suit - Patent

Fossil Group and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Sunday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by Rozier Hardt McDonough on behalf of Fitistics LLC, asserts three patents related to processing and displaying recorded biometric data obtained from exercising. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00224, Fitistics. LLC v. Fossil Group, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 22, 2023, 5:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Fitistics. LLC

Rozier Hardt Mcdonough PLLC

defendants

Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Partners, L.P.

Fossil Stores I, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims