Who Got The Work

John Sample of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders has entered an appearance for the Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Sept. 27 in Texas Northern District Court by Kilgore & Kilgore on behalf of Melanie Fitch. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ada Brown, is 3:23-cv-02154, Fitch v. The Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Company.v

Insurance

November 13, 2023, 7:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Melanie Fitch

Plaintiffs

Kilgore Kilgore

defendants

The Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

Cobb Martinez Woodward

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations