New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a data breach class action Tuesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court against Charter Foods Inc. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Jan. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of current or former customers and employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00069, Fitch v. Charter Foods, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 21, 2023, 4:37 AM

