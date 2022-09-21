New Suit - Patent

Quarles & Brady filed a trade secret and patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Wisconsin Western District Court on behalf of gardening tool maker Fiskars Brands. The complaint takes aim at competitor Woodland Tools and other defendants for allegedly recruiting Fiskars employees in order to copy its product designs and misappropriate confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00540, Fiskars Finland Oy Ab et al v. Woodland Tools Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 21, 2022, 7:19 PM